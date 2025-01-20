Left Menu

Putin Seeks Dialogue: Prospects for U.S.-Russia Relations under Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expressing readiness for dialogue with the new administration on key issues like Ukraine and nuclear arms. Putin's statement signals cautious optimism for improved U.S.-Russia ties, despite acknowledging potential challenges. He emphasized the need for long-term peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump just hours before his inauguration, expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue on pressing international issues.

Putin emphasized his desire for sustained peace in Ukraine and noted that Russia welcomes Trump's stance on preventing World War Three, as stated by the new U.S. administration.

While Putin expressed hope for mending U.S.-Russia relations, he acknowledged potential setbacks and stressed the need for talks on nuclear security and lasting solutions in Ukraine, particularly regarding Russia's territorial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

