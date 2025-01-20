Putin Seeks Dialogue: Prospects for U.S.-Russia Relations under Trump

In an unexpected move, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump just hours before his inauguration, expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue on pressing international issues.

Putin emphasized his desire for sustained peace in Ukraine and noted that Russia welcomes Trump's stance on preventing World War Three, as stated by the new U.S. administration.

While Putin expressed hope for mending U.S.-Russia relations, he acknowledged potential setbacks and stressed the need for talks on nuclear security and lasting solutions in Ukraine, particularly regarding Russia's territorial interests.

