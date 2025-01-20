Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Student Fatally Shot in US

Left Menu

A 26-year-old student from Telangana, K Ravi Teja, was allegedly shot dead in Washington DC. Having completed his MS, Teja was seeking employment in the US. His father, who funded his education by selling land, is devastated and seeks government help to bring back his son's body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:43 IST
A 26-year-old student from Telangana, K Ravi Teja, was reportedly shot dead in Washington DC, according to family members. Teja, who completed his MS and sought employment, lived in Connecticut. His family received the tragic news through a relative in America.

The circumstances surrounding the student's death remain unclear. Teja relocated to the US in 2022 to pursue his MS after finishing his engineering studies in India. He was also performing part-time jobs, said his cousin Santosh. Teja's distraught sister has reached the hospital where his body is held.

Chandramouli, Teja's grieving father, revealed his son hoped to secure a job by March and visit home. Driving a taxi allowed him to fund Teja's education, selling land to send him abroad. Heartbroken, Chandramouli seeks governmental intervention to expedite the repatriation of his son's mortal remains.

