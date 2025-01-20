Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Satish Upadhyay Critiques Kejriwal's Campaign

With the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 5, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, launched a critique of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Upadhyay accused Kejriwal of relying on outdated political tactics and claimed that the people of Delhi have grown wise to his politics of deceit and allegations.

In an interview with ANI, Upadhyay expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would secure victory in the upcoming polls. Emphasizing the public's support, he said, 'People are continuously with me, and they want to make the lotus bloom and give a rest to AAP.'

The BJP leader did not hold back in questioning Kejriwal's selection of star campaigners, a number of whom, he pointed out, are currently out on bail. Among the AAP's campaigners are prominent figures such as Chief Minister Atishi and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal himself, along with several other notable leaders.

The stage is set for a crucial electoral battle, as Delhi's assembly voting commences on February 5, followed by the counting on February 8. The Congress party, which once held power in Delhi for 15 years, has faced significant setbacks in recent elections, contrasting sharply with AAP's dominant performance in 2020, where they won 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)