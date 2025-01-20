Trump Returns: An Unprecedented Political Comeback

Donald Trump made a striking return to the presidency, taking the oath for a second term and pledging a renewed era of American greatness. This marks a noteworthy political comeback following multiple legal challenges, including impeachment trials, a felony conviction, and an indictment.

Amid heightened security, the inauguration ceremony was held in the U.S. Capitol due to extreme weather. Trump's agenda includes a slew of executive orders focused on border control, while other initiatives like ending birthright citizenship may spark constitutional debates.

Known for his disruptive political style, Trump arrives emboldened by a Republican majority in Congress. His return influences both national policies and international relations, as seen in his involvement in the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)