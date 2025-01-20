Trump's Triumphant Return: A Political Resurgence

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking a significant comeback after leaving the capital four years ago. In his inaugural address, Trump announced the beginning of a 'golden age' for America, vowing to strengthen the nation's global standing.

The 78-year-old Republican leader emphasized putting America first while pledging to end the weaponization of government institutions. His strongman persona reflects a vision of an empowered presidency, promising policy changes in immigration, tariffs, and energy sectors.

Trump's return marks one of the most remarkable comebacks in American political history, having overcome numerous challenges including two assassination attempts and impeachments. The inauguration, attended by key figures such as JD Vance, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, highlighted his resilience and continued influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)