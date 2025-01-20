Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Political Resurgence

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States, marking a significant comeback. Promising to prioritize America, Trump aims to reset policies on immigration and energy. His victory over Kamala Harris was a notable political return after two impeachments and criminal conviction challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:04 IST
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Political Resurgence
Donald J Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking a significant comeback after leaving the capital four years ago. In his inaugural address, Trump announced the beginning of a 'golden age' for America, vowing to strengthen the nation's global standing.

The 78-year-old Republican leader emphasized putting America first while pledging to end the weaponization of government institutions. His strongman persona reflects a vision of an empowered presidency, promising policy changes in immigration, tariffs, and energy sectors.

Trump's return marks one of the most remarkable comebacks in American political history, having overcome numerous challenges including two assassination attempts and impeachments. The inauguration, attended by key figures such as JD Vance, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, highlighted his resilience and continued influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025