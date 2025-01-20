Kejriwal's Vision: Employment & Empowerment
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, promises employment as a priority if re-elected in Delhi. He highlights achievements like free utilities and education while criticizing BJP policies. Kejriwal vows to enhance healthcare and women’s welfare. AAP aims for another term after winning 62 seats in the last election.
Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reaffirmed his commitment to making employment for youngsters his top priority if the party is returned to power in Delhi. Speaking at a rally in Vishwas Nagar, a key constituency, Kejriwal outlined the progress made by the AAP government over the past decade.
He emphasized the party's track record of providing free electricity, water, and improved healthcare and education. Kejriwal also attacked the opposition BJP, accusing it of intending to dismantle the beneficial policies like mohalla clinics and women's free bus rides, if elected.
Kejriwal further announced plans included in AAP's election manifesto, such as monthly stipends for women and free healthcare for the elderly, while warning voters about the BJP's alleged failures in maintaining law and order in Delhi.
