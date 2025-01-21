Left Menu

Close Ally Laura Sarabia Named Colombia's New Foreign Minister

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has appointed Laura Sarabia as the next foreign affairs minister, succeeding Luis Gilberto Murillo. Sarabia, a trusted ally of Petro, will assume the role in February, becoming Colombia's top diplomat. The change reflects a strategic move in the country's international relations.

  • Colombia

Laura Sarabia, a close ally of Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, has been designated as the country's next minister of foreign affairs, according to two government sources. Her appointment will commence in February.

Sarabia is set to take over from Luis Gilberto Murillo, marking a significant shift in the leadership of Colombia's diplomatic efforts. Her close relationship with President Petro is expected to influence the country's foreign policies.

This strategic appointment underscores Petro's vision for Colombia's place on the international stage and potentially heralds changes in its diplomatic directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

