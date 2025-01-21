Macron Urges European Defense Boost Amid U.S. Policy Shifts
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to increase defense spending in response to anticipated changes in U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump's leadership. He emphasized the need for Europe to become more self-reliant in security matters, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to enhance its defense capabilities, urging a decrease in reliance on the United States for security. This appeal comes as Donald Trump makes a political comeback with anticipated changes to U.S. foreign policy.
In his speech at the Army Digital and Cyber Support Command, Macron highlighted the importance of a European strategic response, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. He questioned Europe's preparedness if the U.S. shifts its military focus from the Mediterranean to the Pacific.
Macron emphasized that supporting Ukraine remains critical to ensuring its robust position in peace negotiations, asserting Europe must play a significant role in the process, even considering military presence, despite potential risks of confrontation with Russia.
