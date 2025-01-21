Left Menu

Macron Urges European Defense Boost Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to increase defense spending in response to anticipated changes in U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump's leadership. He emphasized the need for Europe to become more self-reliant in security matters, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cesson-Sevigne | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:42 IST
Macron Urges European Defense Boost Amid U.S. Policy Shifts
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to enhance its defense capabilities, urging a decrease in reliance on the United States for security. This appeal comes as Donald Trump makes a political comeback with anticipated changes to U.S. foreign policy.

In his speech at the Army Digital and Cyber Support Command, Macron highlighted the importance of a European strategic response, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. He questioned Europe's preparedness if the U.S. shifts its military focus from the Mediterranean to the Pacific.

Macron emphasized that supporting Ukraine remains critical to ensuring its robust position in peace negotiations, asserting Europe must play a significant role in the process, even considering military presence, despite potential risks of confrontation with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025