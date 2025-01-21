Smotrich Threatens Coalition Disruption Over Gaza Ceasefire
Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to topple Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition if war in Gaza doesn't resume post-ceasefire. Smotrich's departure could lead to government collapse. He claims assurance on war resumption, crucial for coalition's stability and potential early elections.
- Country:
- Israel
Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, has issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Smotrich, associated with far-right politics, threatens to dissolve Netanyahu's coalition if military actions in Gaza do not continue following a temporary ceasefire.
The ceasefire took effect on Sunday, but Smotrich, who opposed it, demands its conditional nature ensures war resumption. His departure could strip Netanyahu of a parliamentary majority, possibly leading to government collapse and triggering early elections.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to stabilize his government, while internal dissension looms over Israel's future dealings with Gaza. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already stepped down over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
