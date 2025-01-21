Trump Triumphs Again: A New Term Begins Amidst Controversy

Donald Trump, defying expectations, was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States despite facing impeachments and criminal indictments. Republicans now hold unified control, setting the stage to reshape national institutions.

The swearing-in occurred indoors due to harsh weather. Highlights of the day included Elon Musk celebrating Trump's victory and advocating for the new president's ambitious plans, including the intention to plant the US flag on Mars.

Senator Klobuchar, addressing attendees including prominent lawmakers and tech leaders at the inauguration luncheon, highlighted the historic presence of a woman's artwork, 'American Horizon,' at the event. Meanwhile, Trump conducted a formal signing ceremony, reversing a previous presidential directive regarding flag placement.

(With inputs from agencies.)