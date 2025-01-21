Diplomacy in Action: Grenell's Venezuela Mission
Richard Grenell, U.S. envoy for special missions and former acting intelligence chief, engaged with Venezuelan officials to reignite diplomatic talks. Announcing his first interactions on X, Grenell emphasized diplomacy as a crucial tactic. Meetings with Venezuelan opposition officials in Washington are scheduled for Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
Richard Grenell, the U.S. envoy for special missions under former President Donald Trump, has initiated efforts to restart diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. His discussions with Venezuelan officials commenced on Monday.
Following his interactions, Grenell declared on X that 'Diplomacy is back,' underscoring the importance of conversation in international relations.
Additionally, a source familiar with the situation revealed that Grenell intends to meet with Venezuelan opposition representatives in Washington on Tuesday, further emphasizing the U.S.'s commitment to dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Appoints Progressive Ally as Washington Archbishop Amidst Political Shifts
Pope Appoints New Progressive Cardinal for Washington D.C.
Trump Denies Tariff Policy Retraction in Wake of Washington Post Report
Fluoride Debate Resurfaces: Trump Administration's Potential Shift in Water Policy
Capitol in Crisis: Snow Storm Challenges Washington's Security Overdrive