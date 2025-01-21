Diplomacy in Action: Grenell's Venezuela Mission

Richard Grenell, the U.S. envoy for special missions under former President Donald Trump, has initiated efforts to restart diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. His discussions with Venezuelan officials commenced on Monday.

Following his interactions, Grenell declared on X that 'Diplomacy is back,' underscoring the importance of conversation in international relations.

Additionally, a source familiar with the situation revealed that Grenell intends to meet with Venezuelan opposition representatives in Washington on Tuesday, further emphasizing the U.S.'s commitment to dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)