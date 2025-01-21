Left Menu

Diplomacy in Action: Grenell's Venezuela Mission

Richard Grenell, U.S. envoy for special missions and former acting intelligence chief, engaged with Venezuelan officials to reignite diplomatic talks. Announcing his first interactions on X, Grenell emphasized diplomacy as a crucial tactic. Meetings with Venezuelan opposition officials in Washington are scheduled for Tuesday.

Richard Grenell, the U.S. envoy for special missions under former President Donald Trump, has initiated efforts to restart diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. His discussions with Venezuelan officials commenced on Monday.

Following his interactions, Grenell declared on X that 'Diplomacy is back,' underscoring the importance of conversation in international relations.

Additionally, a source familiar with the situation revealed that Grenell intends to meet with Venezuelan opposition representatives in Washington on Tuesday, further emphasizing the U.S.'s commitment to dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

