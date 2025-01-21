Trump's Triumphant Return: America's New Era or More Division?

Donald Trump, the 45th and now 47th President of the United States, declared that 'America's decline is over' during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol this Monday. Trump, notorious for his polarizing politics, claimed divine intervention in his survival from an assassination attempt last July.

Trump has returned to the presidency riding on promises of drastic policies, including militarizing the southern border, aggressive deportation tactics, and rolling back environmental protections. His forceful approach, paired with a pointed critique of Joe Biden's administration, set the tone for his second term.

Trump's presidency will be marked by challenges, such as navigating a divided Congress and cultivating international relations. Despite opposition, he is backed by Republican majorities in Congress, aligning him for potentially sweeping legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)