Trump's Executive Order: Restoring Speech Freedoms

Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship. The move came after accusations against Joe Biden's administration for suppressing free speech online by pressuring social media companies to moderate or suppress content.

Updated: 21-01-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:47 IST
In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, which he claims is designed to 'restore freedom of speech' and eliminate federal censorship. The order is aimed at reversing policies of the Biden administration that he alleges stifled conservative voices online.

The Trump administration accuses its predecessor of systematically trampling free speech rights. The White House statement emphasized that the previous administration allegedly engaged in pressuring social media companies to moderate or suppress content that did not align with federal interests.

This executive order signifies a pushback against what Trump and his allies describe as substantial coercive measures employed by the Biden administration to control online discourse.

