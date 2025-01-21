Trump's Tariff Threat Looms Over Border Concerns

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of imposing 25% tariffs on imports from both Canada and Mexico. The move aims to address issues with people crossing the border and the trafficking of fentanyl.

Trump mentioned February 1 as a potential date for this action, highlighting the urgency of the border and drug concerns.

In the wake of this announcement, Trump disclosed that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier that day, presumably discussing the implications and potential solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)