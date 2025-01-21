Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat Looms Over Border Concerns

President Donald Trump announced potential 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing border crossings and fentanyl concerns. This declaration followed discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The action has been tentatively scheduled for February 1.

Updated: 21-01-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:35 IST
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of imposing 25% tariffs on imports from both Canada and Mexico. The move aims to address issues with people crossing the border and the trafficking of fentanyl.

Trump mentioned February 1 as a potential date for this action, highlighting the urgency of the border and drug concerns.

In the wake of this announcement, Trump disclosed that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier that day, presumably discussing the implications and potential solutions.

