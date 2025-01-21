Trump Envisions Gaza's Future Amid Uncertain Truce

In a press conference, US President Donald Trump conveyed doubts regarding the durability of the current truce between Israel and Hamas. Despite acknowledging the fragility of the ceasefire, he hinted at possible US participation in rebuilding Gaza.

Trump, drawing on his real estate background, referred to Gaza as a 'massive demolition site' with untapped potential. He emphasized the region's picturesque coastline and favorable location, suggesting a promising vision for its future.

While asserting that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is 'not our war,' Trump remained open to engaging in reconstruction efforts, envisioning a revitalized Gaza filled with 'beautiful' and 'fantastic' possibilities.

