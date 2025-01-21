Trump Envisions Gaza's Future Amid Uncertain Truce
US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas lasting, yet noted potential US involvement in Gaza's reconstruction. He likened Gaza to a demolished area but highlighted its beautiful coastline and location, suggesting attractive redevelopment opportunities.
- Country:
- United States
In a press conference, US President Donald Trump conveyed doubts regarding the durability of the current truce between Israel and Hamas. Despite acknowledging the fragility of the ceasefire, he hinted at possible US participation in rebuilding Gaza.
Trump, drawing on his real estate background, referred to Gaza as a 'massive demolition site' with untapped potential. He emphasized the region's picturesque coastline and favorable location, suggesting a promising vision for its future.
While asserting that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is 'not our war,' Trump remained open to engaging in reconstruction efforts, envisioning a revitalized Gaza filled with 'beautiful' and 'fantastic' possibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Gaza
- truce
- Hamas
- Israel
- US involvement
- reconstruction
- coastline
- redevelopment
- ceasefire
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes
Israel to Invest Billions in Gaza Region Revitalization
Israel Plans New Transportation Terminals in Northern Districts
Israeli medics say gunmen opened fire on bus in West Bank, killing 3, reports AP.
Tensions in Quneitra: A New Chapter in the Syrian-Israeli Conflict