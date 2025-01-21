Trump Halts Foreign Aid for Review of U.S. Policy Alignment
U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order pausing foreign development assistance for 90 days. This directive, aimed at assessing the efficiency and consistency of aid with U.S. foreign policy, echoes Trump's first term approach to reducing foreign aid, especially to countries and organizations not aligned with U.S. interests.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order that pauses all new foreign development aid disbursements for 90 days, tasking agency heads with evaluating the alignment of these programs with American foreign policy.
This move, mirroring steps taken during Trump's initial presidential term, seeks to scrutinize the efficiency and policy consistency of U.S. aid, though Congress's power to control budget allocations adds complexity to its implementation.
The order revives Trump's longstanding approach towards foreign aid, emphasizing aid distribution to nations that are reportedly in alignment and friendship with the U.S., reflecting sentiments voiced during his previous term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Echoes of Jan 6: Congress Gathers in Wake of Trump's Re-election
"High-level political conspiracy behind it": Congress leaders condemn arrest of Kerala MLA PV Anvar
Congress' Abhishek Dutt Accuses Kejriwal of Delh's 'Biggest Scam'
Congress Promises Empowerment with 'Pyari Didi Yojana'
Congress announces 'Pyari Didi Yojana' for providing Rs 2,500 per month to women if voted to power in Delhi.