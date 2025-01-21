Trump Halts Foreign Aid for Review of U.S. Policy Alignment

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order that pauses all new foreign development aid disbursements for 90 days, tasking agency heads with evaluating the alignment of these programs with American foreign policy.

This move, mirroring steps taken during Trump's initial presidential term, seeks to scrutinize the efficiency and policy consistency of U.S. aid, though Congress's power to control budget allocations adds complexity to its implementation.

The order revives Trump's longstanding approach towards foreign aid, emphasizing aid distribution to nations that are reportedly in alignment and friendship with the U.S., reflecting sentiments voiced during his previous term.

(With inputs from agencies.)