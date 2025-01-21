Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Clemency: Pardon and Political Uproar

President Donald Trump issued pardons and commutations for over 1,500 individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on his first day back in office. This move, targeting those charged with crimes including seditious conspiracy, has raised questions about justice and accountability amid political controversies.

Updated: 21-01-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:16 IST
  • United States

In a stunning decision, President Donald Trump has issued pardons and commutations for all individuals charged with crimes related to the January 6 Capitol riot, totaling over 1,500 people. This sweeping clemency move includes those convicted of seditious conspiracy and assaults on police officers during the unprecedented assault on American democracy.

Among those freed are leaders of extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, whose actions had been captured in violent footage during the riot. In a further move, Trump has instructed the attorney general to seek the dismissal of approximately 450 pending cases, leaving a significant impact on the Justice Department’s lengthy prosecution efforts.

This mass clemency comes at a time when Trump has returned to power, despite previous claims that Jan. 6 defendants would be evaluated individually. Critics, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decry the pardons as undermining justice, while Trump defends them as a step toward national reconciliation.

