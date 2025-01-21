Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal Over Religious Remarks

In a heated exchange, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and misrepresenting the Ramcharitmanas. Drawing sharp attention to Kejriwal's ostensibly newfound interest in temples, Sachdeva alleged that this spiritual shift coincided conveniently with electoral timelines.

Further intensifying his critique, Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of derogatory remarks against religious scriptures while previously opposing the Ram Temple's construction. This sentiment, he claimed, surfaces only as the election dates draw near. On Tuesday, Sachdeva offered prayers at Connaught Place's Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, the BJP continuing its electoral fervor in Delhi.

The political battle expands as Sachdeva and BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya spotlighted infrastructure neglect in Bawana's JJ Cluster, live-streaming the deteriorated conditions. The BJP admonished AAP for fiscal mismanagement, specifically blocking the allotment of central-funded flats to the marginalized. As Delhi preps for a three-way electoral showdown, the NDA stands unified while other alliances fracture.

(With inputs from agencies.)