Left Menu

Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal Over Religious Remarks

Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, has voiced strong criticism against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misrepresenting religious beliefs and exploiting temple visits for political gains. As elections approach, the BJP criticizes AAP's governance and handling of housing for the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:47 IST
Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal Over Religious Remarks
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and misrepresenting the Ramcharitmanas. Drawing sharp attention to Kejriwal's ostensibly newfound interest in temples, Sachdeva alleged that this spiritual shift coincided conveniently with electoral timelines.

Further intensifying his critique, Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of derogatory remarks against religious scriptures while previously opposing the Ram Temple's construction. This sentiment, he claimed, surfaces only as the election dates draw near. On Tuesday, Sachdeva offered prayers at Connaught Place's Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, the BJP continuing its electoral fervor in Delhi.

The political battle expands as Sachdeva and BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya spotlighted infrastructure neglect in Bawana's JJ Cluster, live-streaming the deteriorated conditions. The BJP admonished AAP for fiscal mismanagement, specifically blocking the allotment of central-funded flats to the marginalized. As Delhi preps for a three-way electoral showdown, the NDA stands unified while other alliances fracture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025