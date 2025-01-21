China Advocates Ongoing Dialogue Despite U.S. Sanctions

In a statement on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry highlighted the necessity of ongoing dialogue between senior Chinese and U.S. officials, despite existing sanctions on the newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Guo Jiakun, the foreign ministry spokesperson, reiterated China's commitment to safeguarding national interests while pointing out the importance of maintaining diplomatic communications. This declaration came during a routine news conference.

These developments follow the sanctions placed on Rubio and other U.S. officials by China in 2020, linked to tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

