Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Manifesto as Threat to Delhi's Future

In a fiery address, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, condemning its manifesto as hazardous for Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Labeling the BJP's manifesto as 'dangerous' for the capital and the country, Kejriwal expressed concerns over BJP's potential policy changes.

Kejriwal, who formerly served as Chief Minister of Delhi, warned that a BJP win could jeopardize government school education. He claimed that BJP's manifesto intends to end free education in government schools, restricting it only to needy students. Kejriwal urged Delhiites to consider the implications on their household budgets should BJP take control.

Accentuating AAP's successes, Kejriwal highlighted free services like education and electricity, benefiting over 18 lakh poor children. Meanwhile, BJP announced its second set of electoral promises, including free education and welfare measures for auto rickshaw drivers and domestic workers. The election, with 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats, is scheduled for February 5 with results on February 8.

