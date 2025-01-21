Delhi Assembly Elections: Record Number of Candidates Join the Fray
The Delhi Assembly elections see 699 candidates competing for 70 seats, a slight rise from 672 in 2020. High-profile battles include New Delhi, where 23 candidates, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, are in contention. Over 1,500 nominations were submitted, with elections on February 5.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections have attracted a record number of candidates, with 699 contenders vying for the 70 available seats. This marks a slight increase from the 672 candidates who participated in the 2020 elections.
New Delhi is at the center of attention, with 23 candidates competing, including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. Other constituencies like Janakpuri are also witnessing a fierce contest with 16 candidates, while several constituencies have over 10 nominees each.
Despite the growing competition, some constituencies, such as Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, have only five candidates each. The elections will take place on February 5, with results expected to be declared on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Assembly elections
- candidates
- Arvind Kejriwal
- BJP
- AAP
- Congress
- New Delhi
- Janakpuri
- voting
- polls
ALSO READ
Election Showdown: AAP Slams BJP's Objectionable Remarks
Echoes of Jan 6: Congress Gathers in Wake of Trump's Re-election
"High-level political conspiracy behind it": Congress leaders condemn arrest of Kerala MLA PV Anvar
Congress' Abhishek Dutt Accuses Kejriwal of Delh's 'Biggest Scam'
Congress Promises Empowerment with 'Pyari Didi Yojana'