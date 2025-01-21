Left Menu

BJP and AAP Clash Over Ramayana Interpretation: A War of Words

The BJP's Manoj Tiwari criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for misinterpreting the Ramayana, accusing him of being disconnected from Sanatan Dharma. Kejriwal retorted, suggesting the BJP's admiration for Ravan. Amidst this controversy, SP's Awadhesh Prasad emphasized pressing national issues like employment and constitutional integrity.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:00 IST
The ongoing verbal skirmish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a religious turn as BJP's Manoj Tiwari lambasted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misinterpreting a portion of the Ramayana. Tiwari condemned Kejriwal's remarks, suggesting that his statements reveal a detachment from Hindu values and traditions.

Tiwari labeled Kejriwal a 'Vidharmi' or heretic, spotlighting the latter's comments about a golden deer in Ramayana. He accused Kejriwal of political posturing by appearing as a devout Hindu only during elections. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad minimized the importance of this controversy, pointing instead to pressing national issues like youth employment and inflation.

In response to the backlash, Kejriwal counterattacked, claiming the BJP venerates Ravan due to a 'demonic nature.' He cautioned residents in slum areas about the potential threats of BJP governance. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva further criticized Kejriwal, alleging an insult to Sanatan Dharma and misinterpretation of the Ramcharitmanas.

