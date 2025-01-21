Left Menu

Delhi's Political Fray Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls

As assembly elections near in Delhi, tensions rise with major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—engaged in a fierce battle of accusations. CPI's D Raja urges evidence-backed claims amidst mudslinging. Notably, BJP criticizes AAP's Kejriwal over religious remarks, while Kejriwal denounces BJP's policies as harmful for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:04 IST
CPI leader D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi assembly elections fast approaching, major political entities—AAP, BJP, and Congress—find themselves embroiled in intense disputes, frequently hurling allegations at one another. CPI leader D Raja advises that during election seasons, such verbal clashes are common, but substantiated claims should be reported to the Election Commission or police.

In a conversation with ANI, Raja emphasized that parties should present solid evidence if any, to authorities, highlighting this election season's impact on political decorum. Early today, BJP leaders lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, dubbing him a "Chunavi Hindu" for inaccurately quoting Ramayana during a public speech in Vishwas Nagar, Delhi.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Kejriwal of pandering, revealing his supposed political motives. The Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, alleged that Kejriwal dishonored Sanatan Dharma. Defending AAP, Manish Sisodia critiqued BJP for swiftly rallying in defense, suggesting their alignment with the character Ravana.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal condemned the BJP's electoral manifesto as perilous for Delhi and the nation, proclaiming threats to free education and healthcare. Delhi is slated for voting on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8, marking the possible continuation of AAP's current dominance over BJP and Congress, the latter of which has failed to secure a seat since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

