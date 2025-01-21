Left Menu

Impeached South Korean President's Defense: Unveiling the Martial Law Controversy

Amid political turmoil, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faced the Constitutional Court, denying allegations of ordering force against lawmakers during his martial law decree. His actions, stemming from disputes with the opposition, have sparked legal investigations, international concern, and domestic unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:13 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared before the Constitutional Court, Tuesday, denying allegations that he ordered the military to forcefully prevent lawmakers from voting against his martial law decree last month.

Yoon's court presence marks his first public appearance following his detainment over the controversial military action, which led to domestic and international upheaval. On December 3, he abruptly imposed martial law, surrounding the National Assembly with troops in what he claims was a warning to the opposition rather than an attempt to halt their vote. Despite his arguments, military commanders have expressed dissent, contradicting Yoon's statements.

Legal and political ramifications have followed, with Yoon's impeachment by the assembly on December 14 leading to an ongoing constitutional review to determine his fate. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations of rebellion and power abuse, charges that could carry severe penalties. This political saga has deeply impacted South Korea's internal cohesion and global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

