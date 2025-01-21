Impeached South Korean President's Defense: Unveiling the Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared before the Constitutional Court, Tuesday, denying allegations that he ordered the military to forcefully prevent lawmakers from voting against his martial law decree last month.

Yoon's court presence marks his first public appearance following his detainment over the controversial military action, which led to domestic and international upheaval. On December 3, he abruptly imposed martial law, surrounding the National Assembly with troops in what he claims was a warning to the opposition rather than an attempt to halt their vote. Despite his arguments, military commanders have expressed dissent, contradicting Yoon's statements.

Legal and political ramifications have followed, with Yoon's impeachment by the assembly on December 14 leading to an ongoing constitutional review to determine his fate. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations of rebellion and power abuse, charges that could carry severe penalties. This political saga has deeply impacted South Korea's internal cohesion and global standing.

