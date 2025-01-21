Slovak opposition leader Michal Simecka has voiced severe allegations against Prime Minister Robert Fico, claiming he is paving the way for Slovakia's exit from the European Union. This statement came as Simecka initiated a no-confidence vote against the leftist-nationalist government on Tuesday, although the motion appears likely to fail, with Fico enjoying a slim majority in parliament.

Amidst the conflict in Ukraine, Fico has maintained ties with Russia and suspended military support to Kyiv. He criticized sanctions on Russia and took a stance on Russian gas supply cutoffs. Fico, leader of the Smer-SSD party and a veteran prime minister, hinted at possible EU disintegration while underscoring Slovakia's need to prepare for potential crises.

Despite speculation over EU loyalty, the government reiterated a commitment to EU membership, emphasizing criticism rights. Reports indicate Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin privately, indicating a maintained foreign policy focus on diverse global relations. Fico's cabinet looks set for backing, though disagreements with the Hlas party surface regarding foreign policy directions.

