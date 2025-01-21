Left Menu

Slovak Opposition Leader Challenges Government Over EU Stance

Slovak opposition leader Michal Simecka accuses Prime Minister Robert Fico of preparing to take the country out of the EU amidst a no-confidence vote. Fico's government continues relations with Russia, raising concerns over EU loyalty despite official commitments. The no-confidence motion is expected to fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:25 IST
Slovak Opposition Leader Challenges Government Over EU Stance
Robert Fico Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Slovak opposition leader Michal Simecka has voiced severe allegations against Prime Minister Robert Fico, claiming he is paving the way for Slovakia's exit from the European Union. This statement came as Simecka initiated a no-confidence vote against the leftist-nationalist government on Tuesday, although the motion appears likely to fail, with Fico enjoying a slim majority in parliament.

Amidst the conflict in Ukraine, Fico has maintained ties with Russia and suspended military support to Kyiv. He criticized sanctions on Russia and took a stance on Russian gas supply cutoffs. Fico, leader of the Smer-SSD party and a veteran prime minister, hinted at possible EU disintegration while underscoring Slovakia's need to prepare for potential crises.

Despite speculation over EU loyalty, the government reiterated a commitment to EU membership, emphasizing criticism rights. Reports indicate Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin privately, indicating a maintained foreign policy focus on diverse global relations. Fico's cabinet looks set for backing, though disagreements with the Hlas party surface regarding foreign policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025