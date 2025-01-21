Left Menu

RJD Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid FIR Controversy

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari suggests BJP's anxiety over Rahul Gandhi's rising popularity as the reason behind the FIR filed against him for 'India State' remarks. Amidst political turmoil, Congress continues to assert that BJP is twisting Gandhi's words to undermine him in states where they hold power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:29 IST
RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi for his 'India State' comments has triggered a political storm, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claiming that the action reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) insecurity over Gandhi's growing popularity.

Tiwari's defense came as the Congress and its allies, including the RJD, stand united in Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan' against the BJP. The FIR, registered at Guwahati's Pan Bazar Police Station, cites Gandhi's remarks as a threat to national unity and integrity, under cognizable and non-bailable sections of the law.

Rahul Gandhi stated during the Congress Party headquarters inauguration that the BJP and RSS are undermining institutions, equating the situation to a struggle against the Indian state itself. Rajeev Shukla, Congress MP, accused the BJP of manipulating Gandhi's statements to harass him, exploiting their power in BJP-controlled states, with past incidents necessitating Supreme Court intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

