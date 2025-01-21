Left Menu

Scholz's Optimistic Outlook on German-U.S. Relations Under Trump

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed cautious optimism regarding Germany's relations with the U.S. under President Trump, highlighting positive initial discussions. He emphasized the importance of cooperation for global peace and economic progress but acknowledged the need for European self-reliance amidst potential turbulence and tariff threats.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:43 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed measured optimism about the future of German-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump, following promising initial discussions. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he stressed that collaboration with the U.S., Germany's closest ally outside Europe, is crucial for global peace and prosperity.

Scholz cited his preliminary conversations with President Trump as a positive indicator of continued strong ties. He emphasized that cooperation between Europe and the United States is essential not only for world peace and security but also for economic advancements.

Despite his optimism, Scholz acknowledged the potential challenges ahead, noting that Europe must focus on self-reliance. Concerns are mounting with Germany's ambassador to Washington warning of potential turbulence, and German businesses raising alarms over possible tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

