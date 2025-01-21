Scholz's Optimistic Outlook on German-U.S. Relations Under Trump

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed measured optimism about the future of German-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump, following promising initial discussions. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he stressed that collaboration with the U.S., Germany's closest ally outside Europe, is crucial for global peace and prosperity.

Scholz cited his preliminary conversations with President Trump as a positive indicator of continued strong ties. He emphasized that cooperation between Europe and the United States is essential not only for world peace and security but also for economic advancements.

Despite his optimism, Scholz acknowledged the potential challenges ahead, noting that Europe must focus on self-reliance. Concerns are mounting with Germany's ambassador to Washington warning of potential turbulence, and German businesses raising alarms over possible tariffs.

