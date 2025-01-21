Left Menu

Resignation Amidst Conflict: Israeli General Steps Down

Israel's top general resigned following intelligence failures leading up to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Meanwhile, Israel launched a military operation in Jenin, killing six and wounding 35. Over 1,200 were killed in the attack. The resignation of Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi highlights amid the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:26 IST
Israel's top general, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, resigned Tuesday, pointing to security and intelligence failures that led to Hamas' surprise attack, which propelled ongoing conflict in Gaza. This marks a significant leadership change amid escalating tensions.

As Halevi steps down, Israel has commenced a substantial military operation in Jenin, a West Bank city known for recent military confrontations. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least six have been killed. This operation is unfolding despite a delicate ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, set to last six weeks.

The aftermath of the October 7 attack remains dire, with over 1,200 deaths reported. The tensions underscore the deep-seated regional instability and political divisions within Israel's coalition government, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces backlash over the ceasefire's terms amidst ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

