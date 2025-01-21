Zelenskiy Urges Europe for Strong Global Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon Europe to establish itself as a formidable global player, equipped to guarantee peace and security both within its borders and internationally.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskiy highlighted the disparity between Russia's military production capabilities and Europe's, despite Russia's smaller economic scale.

Zelenskiy's remarks underscored the urgent need for Europe to rise to the challenge and strengthen its role in global peace and security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)