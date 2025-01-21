Ghana's Diplomatic Renaissance: Mahama's Strategic Appointments

In a diplomatic overture, Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed a former national security chief as an envoy to a new alliance formed by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. This move marks Ghana's intent to mend fractured ties with these military-led countries, which severed relations after a series of coups between 2020 and 2023.

The diplomatic rift with Burkina Faso began in 2022, following allegations by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo concerning Russian Wagner mercenaries. In the backdrop of recovering from a severe economic crisis, Mahama's electoral victory signifies a calculated attempt to restore Ghana's influence in the region.

The appointment of Larry Gbevlo-Lartey as a liaison to the Alliance of Sahel States is seen as a step towards reengagement. Security expert Emmanuel Kwesi Aning highlighted that this move could bring the alliance back into the ECOWAS fold. Additionally, Mahama announced key cabinet positions to strengthen his administration.

