Zelenskiy Calls for Stronger European Defense Amidst Talks with Trump
Ukraine is seeking a meeting between President Zelenskiy and President Trump to discuss defense and security. Zelenskiy emphasizes Europe's need for stronger global influence and criticizes U.S. views on Europe's security contributions. He rejects Russia's military reduction demands, asserting Ukraine's sovereignty and defense capabilities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced efforts to organize a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss crucial defense and security issues. Zelenskiy made this statement during an interview panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine would not comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands to significantly reduce its military. He criticized such demands, labeling them unacceptable.
Addressing European leaders, Zelenskiy urged the continent to enhance its global influence, asserting that Europe's contribution to global security was viewed as insufficient by the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's military says North Korea fired missile into eastern sea, reports AP.
Cracking the Glass Ceiling: The Gender Diversity Deficit in European Boardrooms
Security Breach: Taiwan's Cyber Battle Intensifies Amid Rising Chinese Threats
Security Forces Nab Drug Carriers in Manipur Sting
Punjab Transport Employees Strike: A Battle for Job Security