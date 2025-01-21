Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Stronger European Defense Amidst Talks with Trump

Ukraine is seeking a meeting between President Zelenskiy and President Trump to discuss defense and security. Zelenskiy emphasizes Europe's need for stronger global influence and criticizes U.S. views on Europe's security contributions. He rejects Russia's military reduction demands, asserting Ukraine's sovereignty and defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced efforts to organize a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss crucial defense and security issues. Zelenskiy made this statement during an interview panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine would not comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands to significantly reduce its military. He criticized such demands, labeling them unacceptable.

Addressing European leaders, Zelenskiy urged the continent to enhance its global influence, asserting that Europe's contribution to global security was viewed as insufficient by the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

