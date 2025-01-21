Zelenskiy Calls for Stronger European Defense Amidst Talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced efforts to organize a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss crucial defense and security issues. Zelenskiy made this statement during an interview panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine would not comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands to significantly reduce its military. He criticized such demands, labeling them unacceptable.

Addressing European leaders, Zelenskiy urged the continent to enhance its global influence, asserting that Europe's contribution to global security was viewed as insufficient by the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)