Trump's Massive Infrastructure Return: Bold Promises or Deja Vu?

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a major infrastructure initiative on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt describes it as "massive," revisiting an unmet pledge from Trump's first tenure to revamp America's deteriorating roads and bridges.

This announcement comes after Trump's previous $1 trillion promise, often unfulfilled, became a running joke known as "Infrastructure Week." In stark contrast, President Joe Biden enacted a $1 trillion infrastructure law in 2021, launching thousands of projects nationwide.

Looking ahead, the new Congress and subsequent Trump administration may influence the direction of this existing law. According to Brookings Institution, there's potential to allocate billions through competitive grants, presenting fresh prospects for lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)