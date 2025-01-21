Left Menu

Qatar Calls for Cautious Optimism on New Syrian Regime

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized cautious optimism while dealing with Syria's new administration, urging support to stabilize the nation post the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad after a 13-year civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the Davos summit, Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, highlighted the importance of being "cautiously optimistic" when engaging with Syria's new leadership.

The transition follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces on December 8, ending his 13-year rule amid prolonged civil conflict.

Sheikh Mohammed urged the international community to assist the nascent government in stabilizing Syria, underscoring the need for careful but supportive engagement.

