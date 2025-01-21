Political Storm: Kejriwal's Ramayana Remarks Spark Controversy

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a scathing critique against Arvind Kejriwal over his apparent misinterpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, questioning the AAP leader's understanding of the text. Puri claimed that Kejriwal lacks basic knowledge of the epic and accused him of disrespecting the Sikh community. "If you want to abuse me, do that but why are you abusing the Sikh community," Puri stated during an interview with ANI.

Puri further criticized Kejriwal's diminishing credibility, pointing out that many of those who supported him during his anti-corruption movement have since distanced themselves. "Kejriwal's credibility quotient is zero," Puri asserted, emphasizing the need for the upcoming elections to address Delhi's developmental setbacks compared to national progress.

Kejriwal's remarks, comparing the BJP to the golden deer in Ramayana, have ignited a backlash from BJP leaders, who accuse him of being a "Chunavi Hindu." BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Kejriwal's superficial engagement with Hindu rituals during elections. Vijender Gupta, a prominent BJP leader, demanded an apology from Kejriwal, stating that the AAP leader's actions have embarrassed the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)