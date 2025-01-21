Left Menu

Political Storm: Kejriwal's Ramayana Remarks Spark Controversy

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's understanding of the Ramayana and accuses him of disrespecting the Sikh community. Puri highlights Kejriwal's lost credibility and compares Delhi's economic status to the nation’s progress. BJP leaders condemn Kejriwal’s remarks, fueling a debate on his political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:21 IST
Political Storm: Kejriwal's Ramayana Remarks Spark Controversy
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a scathing critique against Arvind Kejriwal over his apparent misinterpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, questioning the AAP leader's understanding of the text. Puri claimed that Kejriwal lacks basic knowledge of the epic and accused him of disrespecting the Sikh community. "If you want to abuse me, do that but why are you abusing the Sikh community," Puri stated during an interview with ANI.

Puri further criticized Kejriwal's diminishing credibility, pointing out that many of those who supported him during his anti-corruption movement have since distanced themselves. "Kejriwal's credibility quotient is zero," Puri asserted, emphasizing the need for the upcoming elections to address Delhi's developmental setbacks compared to national progress.

Kejriwal's remarks, comparing the BJP to the golden deer in Ramayana, have ignited a backlash from BJP leaders, who accuse him of being a "Chunavi Hindu." BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Kejriwal's superficial engagement with Hindu rituals during elections. Vijender Gupta, a prominent BJP leader, demanded an apology from Kejriwal, stating that the AAP leader's actions have embarrassed the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025