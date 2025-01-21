Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for European Peacekeepers Amid Russian Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for at least 200,000 European peacekeepers at the World Economic Forum to prevent future Russian attacks after a ceasefire. Emphasizing the urgent need for security guarantees, he also seeks a meeting with U.S. President Trump and advocates a united European defence policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:43 IST
During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent plea for European peacekeepers to prevent future Russian aggression. At least 200,000 personnel are needed to ensure Europe's security, he stated, alluding to the size of the French armed forces.

Zelenskiy's comments come as Kyiv and European capitals focus on securing safety guarantees amid talks of a potential ceasefire. Despite U.S. President Trump's recent return to office and promises of a swift resolution to the conflict, Zelenskiy is pushing for a more substantial European role in safeguarding the continent.

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted the importance of Europe establishing a unified defence policy. Citing Trump's proposal for increased NATO spending, Zelenskiy insists the alliance must prioritize defence without endangering other critical sectors. Efforts are currently underway for a meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

