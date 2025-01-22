Trump Administration Reverses Immigration Guidance

The Trump administration has announced a significant change in U.S. immigration policy by rolling back guidance implemented during the Biden presidency. The update specifically affects federal immigration arrests at sensitive areas including schools, hospitals, and churches.

This decision marks a shift in the handling of immigration enforcement, expanding the scope of locations where arrests can be made. Advocates express concern over potential impacts on vulnerable communities.

Moreover, the administration has introduced a new directive that limits the previously more flexible use of 'parole', a measure allowing migrants temporary legal entry into the country. This change underscores the administration's focus on tightening immigration protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)