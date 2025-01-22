Tensions Erupt Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Four individuals suffered injuries during a stabbing incident in central Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, which resulted in the suspect's death, Israeli police confirm. Authorities suspect the attack was a deliberate act of terrorism amid ongoing tensions.

Earlier that day, Israeli forces launched a significant military action in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians and wounding over 40 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The recent ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, now on its third day, remains fragile and does not encompass the West Bank, where regular Israeli raids often escalate into shootouts. The truce aims for at least six weeks of calm, with plans to exchange 33 Hamas hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)