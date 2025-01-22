Turkish Far-Right Leader Arrested Amid Political Controversy
Turkish far-right leader Umit Ozdag was arrested for inciting violence through anti-refugee social media posts and insulting President Erdogan. Though initially released, he faces charges of inciting public hostility. His detention has sparked criticism, including from Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.
The leader of Turkey's far-right opposition Victory Party, Umit Ozdag, was taken into custody on charges related to sowing violence through anti-refugee rhetoric online, according to party statements made on Tuesday.
Ozdag's arrest followed allegations of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced shortly after his speech on Monday that led to his initial detention. While charges related to 'insulting the president' did not warrant prolonged custody, Ozdag was later arrested for 'inciting hatred and hostility among the public'.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office blamed Ozdag for anti-Syrian riots in Kayseri last year and cited 11 social media posts as incriminating evidence. His arrest has drawn criticism from Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who calls it 'political meddling' in the judiciary.
