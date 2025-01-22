Left Menu

Trump Reinstates 'Remain in Mexico' Amid Border Security Push

The Trump administration announced the reinstatement of the 'remain in Mexico' program, compelling non-Mexican asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their U.S. cases are processed. Originally launched in 2019, the program was ended by President Biden in 2021. Mexico pledges humanitarian support for migrants despite border policy shifts.

Updated: 22-01-2025 02:53 IST
The Trump administration declared on Tuesday the reactivation of the 'remain in Mexico' initiative, an effort requiring non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their U.S. immigration cases conclude. This comes after the Biden administration had previously ceased the program in 2021, citing unsafe conditions for migrants.

Initially introduced in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump, the program—formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols—aims to curb what officials term as unfounded asylum claims. Conversely, supporters of migrant rights argue it endangers vulnerable groups, such as families with small children, forcing them into perilous living conditions.

On the diplomatic front, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized her government's commitment to treating migrants with humanitarian regard and addressed plans to repatriate foreign nationals. This comes amid fresh legal battles following Trump's return to the presidency, stirring debates over border security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

