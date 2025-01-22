Space Council's Fate in Limbo Under Trump's New Era

President Donald Trump's administration is signaling a potential shutdown of the White House's National Space Council, which SpaceX and its lobbyists have targeted for elimination. Insiders say the council, chaired by Kamala Harris, has been sidelined in initial transition talks, with its office near the White House nearly vacant.

The council's webpage displayed a '404 page not found' error, further suggesting its precarious status. Although an official decision is pending, sources hint at SpaceX's growing influence over space policy, accelerated by Musk's sizable financial support to Trump's return to the presidency.

While Trump previously revived the council in 2017 to establish the Space Force and initiate lunar missions, its potential demise may usher in a new strategy focusing on Mars missions, a streamlined federal approach, and SpaceX-led reforms. Still, debates persist over its necessity in shaping U.S. space priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)