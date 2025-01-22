Quad Ministerial Highlights Indo-Pacific's Strategic Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inaugural Quad ministerial meeting of the new Trump administration on Tuesday. He was joined by counterparts from Australia, Japan, and the US. The ministers gathered to discuss maintaining peace and order in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the strategic importance of this alliance.

This marked the first multilateral meeting for newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted his Quad counterparts, including Jaishankar, Penny Wong from Australia, and Japan's Iwaya Takeshi. The leaders emphasized collaboration on global issues of importance to their countries, agreeing on the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Shortly after the Quad meeting, Rubio engaged in a bilateral session with Jaishankar to discuss their extensive partnership and mutual interests in regional and global issues. Jaishankar also met with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, both aiming to enhance global stability and prosperity through strengthened ties between their nations.

