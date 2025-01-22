Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Karen Vasquez, 44, was freed from a Cuban jail Sunday under a Vatican-brokered deal in which the U.S. would ease sanctions in exchange for Cuba releasing over 500 political prisoners. Yet the arrangement faces ambiguity after Donald Trump reversed the decision to take Cuba off the terrorism blacklist.

Vasquez, living in a modest home outside Havana, expressed apprehension over her conditional release and the uncertain political situation. She was convicted in 2021 for participating in protests and is labeled a political prisoner by the U.S. and human rights groups, a designation Cuba disputes.

While Cuba has released roughly 150 prisoners, it calls the act 'unilateral and sovereign' post-Vatican discussions. Trump's actions have introduced uncertainty, although Havana bishop Eloy Ricardo Dominguez indicated the prisoner releases will continue regardless of U.S. policy shifts.

