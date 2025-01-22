The H-1B Visa Debate: Balancing Competence and Controversy

President Donald Trump has expressed his nuanced stance on the H-1B visa program, acknowledging the vital role it plays in bringing 'very competent' individuals to the United States. Trump noted that the country benefits from the expertise foreign workers bring, citing his own use of the program.

The H-1B visa allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields that require specific expertise, and technology firms heavily rely on it to recruit talent, particularly from India and China. Trump remarked on the program amid a heated debate during a press conference at the White House.

While some supporters of Trump oppose the program, arguing it takes jobs from Americans, others, such as Tesla owner Elon Musk, endorse it for attracting qualified professionals. The discussion highlights the broader tension between economic needs and job protectionism, dividing political voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)