Political Firestorm: Punjab vs BJP Over Controversial Remarks

Amidst the heated political climate preceding the Delhi Assembly elections, a storm brews over remarks made by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, pointing fingers at Punjab-registered vehicles visible in the capital. His statements have ignited backlash from Punjab's political leaders, including AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang.

Kang, leading the criticism, alleges BJP's hostile attitude towards Punjabis. He condemned Verma's rhetoric, labeling it an insult to the community. These comments, according to Kang, are symptomatic of BJP's growing strain on the eve of the assembly polls and exemplify the party's so-called antipathy towards the Punjabi community.

Adding to the outcry, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention, demanding an apology from Verma. Labeling the BJP's tactics as dangerous for national unity, both Mann and Kang hope the Delhi electorate will penalize the BJP in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)