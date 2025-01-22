Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Punjab vs BJP Over Controversial Remarks

Punjabi leaders and AAP condemn BJP's Parvesh Verma over his comments on Punjab-registered vehicles in Delhi, calling it an insult to Punjabis and demanding an apology. The controversy comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, amplifying tensions amidst accusations of BJP's alleged prejudice against Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:19 IST
Political Firestorm: Punjab vs BJP Over Controversial Remarks
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the heated political climate preceding the Delhi Assembly elections, a storm brews over remarks made by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, pointing fingers at Punjab-registered vehicles visible in the capital. His statements have ignited backlash from Punjab's political leaders, including AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang.

Kang, leading the criticism, alleges BJP's hostile attitude towards Punjabis. He condemned Verma's rhetoric, labeling it an insult to the community. These comments, according to Kang, are symptomatic of BJP's growing strain on the eve of the assembly polls and exemplify the party's so-called antipathy towards the Punjabi community.

Adding to the outcry, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention, demanding an apology from Verma. Labeling the BJP's tactics as dangerous for national unity, both Mann and Kang hope the Delhi electorate will penalize the BJP in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025