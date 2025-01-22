Calm Amidst Tariff Talks: Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady

Euro zone bond yields showed resilience on Wednesday, stabilizing after recent declines. This comes as a fragile relief for investors, following President Donald Trump's restraint in escalating trade tariffs during his initial days in office.

Trump, addressing such concerns on Tuesday, stated intentions to levy tariffs against the European Union and mentioned discussions of a possible 10% duty on Chinese imports. Despite these announcements, he refrained from imposing immediate trade costs, contrary to his campaign promises.

In the bond market response, Germany's 10-year yield, a euro zone benchmark, saw a slight rise by 0.5 basis points to 2.48%. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield remained largely unchanged at 3.59%, causing a minor widening in the yield gap with Germany's bunds to 110 basis points. Additionally, Germany's two-year bond yield stayed stable at 2.22%, indicating sensitivity to upcoming European Central Bank rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)