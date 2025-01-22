Meloni's Transatlantic Balancing Act: Navigating Alliances with Trump and Musk

Giorgia Meloni is quickly rising as a crucial transatlantic ally through her burgeoning relationship with Donald Trump. The Italian Prime Minister's recent presence at Trump's presidential inauguration underscores her newfound stature in international diplomacy.

However, Meloni's close ties with Trump pose significant challenges, particularly concerning Italy's trade dynamics with the U.S. and its place within the European Union. With deep-rooted eurosceptic inclinations, Meloni's moves could isolate her from other European leaders more inclined towards collective EU interests.

Apart from Trump, Meloni is also fostering connections with billionaire Elon Musk, with potential deals on the horizon that might further her agenda of prioritizing national over European interests. Her strategies reflect the delicate balance she must maintain between catering to both American and European stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)