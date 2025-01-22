EU's Call to Arms: Increasing Defense Spending Against Russia
Russia poses an existential threat to the EU's security, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Speaking at the European Defence Agency's conference, she emphasized the need to boost defense spending to counter this threat. Kallas also agreed with Donald Trump's assertion that EU members need to increase their defense budgets.
In a compelling speech at the European Defence Agency's annual conference, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas declared that Russia represents an existential threat to the European Union's security.
Addressing Europe’s defense spending shortfall, Kallas, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged EU members to significantly increase their defense budgets to stave off potential conflicts.
Kallas echoed sentiments previously expressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who also criticized NATO members for underinvestment in defense and suggested a 5% GDP spending target, far exceeding the current 2% goal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
