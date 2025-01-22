Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Merz in Crucial Pre-Election Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz ahead of Germany's federal elections. Their discussion centered on pursuing a just peace for Ukraine and addressing both global challenges and the frontline situation. Merz is a leading candidate for chancellery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:43 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, weeks before Germany's pivotal federal elections.

The leaders' discussion focused on advancing a just peace for Ukraine, tackling global challenges, and examining the conditions on the front lines.

With the elections scheduled for February 23, Merz is emerging as the leading candidate for the chancellery, marking the importance of his meeting with Zelenskiy.

Latest News

