Zelenskiy and Merz in Crucial Pre-Election Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, weeks before Germany's pivotal federal elections.

The leaders' discussion focused on advancing a just peace for Ukraine, tackling global challenges, and examining the conditions on the front lines.

With the elections scheduled for February 23, Merz is emerging as the leading candidate for the chancellery, marking the importance of his meeting with Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)