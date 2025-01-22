Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Urban Local Body Polls: A Battle for Development

Uttarakhand braces for a significant electoral contest as BJP and Congress vie for control over urban local bodies. Key issues include development policies and party strategies in a race that could shift political dynamics. Voting extends across 100 urban areas, with results expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political battleground in Uttarakhand is set once again as the BJP and Congress prepare for a crucial electoral contest. Urban local body elections are scheduled for Thursday, following an intense campaign period that concluded on Tuesday.

Key figures, like Chief Minister and BJP's prime campaigner Pushkar Singh Dhami, have been at the forefront, advocating for a 'triple-engine' government to spur development. Meanwhile, Congress stalwarts, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, have been fervently challenging BJP's claims with counter-narratives of undeveloped promises.

Over 5,405 candidates are vying for various posts in municipal bodies throughout the state, with 30,29000 voters expected to participate. Security measures are heightened, ensuring free and fair elections. The much-anticipated results will be announced on January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

