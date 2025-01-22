Uttarakhand's Urban Local Body Polls: A Battle for Development

The political battleground in Uttarakhand is set once again as the BJP and Congress prepare for a crucial electoral contest. Urban local body elections are scheduled for Thursday, following an intense campaign period that concluded on Tuesday.

Key figures, like Chief Minister and BJP's prime campaigner Pushkar Singh Dhami, have been at the forefront, advocating for a 'triple-engine' government to spur development. Meanwhile, Congress stalwarts, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, have been fervently challenging BJP's claims with counter-narratives of undeveloped promises.

Over 5,405 candidates are vying for various posts in municipal bodies throughout the state, with 30,29000 voters expected to participate. Security measures are heightened, ensuring free and fair elections. The much-anticipated results will be announced on January 25.

