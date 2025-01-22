Left Menu

Global Reactions: Tariffs, Alliances, and Tragedies

The news highlights significant global events: Trump threatens EU and China with tariffs; Meloni strengthens Italy-U.S. ties; Gaza's bereavement post-airstrike; Prince Harry settles his lawsuit; Guterres urges Iran to renounce nuclear weapons; and the U.S. Supreme Court considers police conduct in a fatal shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:28 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is making headlines again with his recent threats to impose tariffs on the European Union and a 10% duty on Chinese imports. His announcement came just a day after rejoining office, aiming to address concerns over fentanyl entering the U.S. from China via Mexico and Canada.

In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been fostering a close relationship with Trump, marking the beginning of a strengthened U.S.-Italy alliance. She was the only European leader present at Trump's recent inauguration, highlighting her rising influence as Washington's key ally in Europe.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the search for peace remains elusive. As locals like Mahmoud Abu Dalfa continue to search for loved ones buried under the rubble from Israeli airstrikes, the path toward negotiation and peace talks seems distant. The long-standing conflict continues to cast a shadow over the region.

