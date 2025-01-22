Global Reactions: Tariffs, Alliances, and Tragedies

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is making headlines again with his recent threats to impose tariffs on the European Union and a 10% duty on Chinese imports. His announcement came just a day after rejoining office, aiming to address concerns over fentanyl entering the U.S. from China via Mexico and Canada.

In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been fostering a close relationship with Trump, marking the beginning of a strengthened U.S.-Italy alliance. She was the only European leader present at Trump's recent inauguration, highlighting her rising influence as Washington's key ally in Europe.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the search for peace remains elusive. As locals like Mahmoud Abu Dalfa continue to search for loved ones buried under the rubble from Israeli airstrikes, the path toward negotiation and peace talks seems distant. The long-standing conflict continues to cast a shadow over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)